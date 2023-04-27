Russia fully provides itself with key fertilizers — Putin

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia has become one of leading countries of the world in fertilizers production and fully provides itself with primary kinds of the same, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the meeting with the head of the Russian Fertilizers Producers Association Andrey Guryev.

"Russia scaled up fertilizer production by 40% over the last decade and became one of leading countries of the globe in terms of fertilizer production," the head of state said. The country "fully provides itself with primary kinds of fertilizers," Putin noted.

Russia is one of leaders in fertilizer supplies to global markets, the President noted during the meeting.