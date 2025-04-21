Russia must repay moral debt to residents of Donbass, Novorossiya — Putin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Residents of Donbass and Novorossiya made a resolute choice to return to their historical homeland, and now Russia must reciprocate by taking care of them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of municipalities.

"We need to think about how to fulfill our duty to the people. Especially those who supported the return to their historical homeland, Russia. And, of course, we must respond in kind and support them. To resolve the problems that the territories face and that have been accumulating for decades," he said.

He noted that restoration of Donbass and Novorossiya is a complex but gradually advancing process. There is a "huge program" for this.

"There is probably no other such large-scale regional program in Russia today. It is very important to implement all the planned resources properly, with proper quality and on time," he said.