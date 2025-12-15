No true partnership in relations between Poland and Ukraine — Polish president

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Relations between Ukraine and Poland cannot be called a partnership, because Kiev ignores issues that are important for Poles, Polish President Karol Nawrocki said in an interview with the Wirtualna Polska portal.

"We have lost the element of partnership between Poland and Ukraine, I am openly talking about this. If in matters that are important to Poles, such as exhumations in Volhynia, we see that they are not even a subject of real consideration for the Ukrainian side, then the question arises: where is the partnership? I hope that this will change," Nawrocki said. "As president, I cannot, do not want, and will not agree to Poland being used solely as a corridor in matters that are strategically important to us."

According to Nawrocki, Ukraine does not feel that Warsaw's support is vital for Kiev, while Vladimir Zelensky is used to the guaranteed support of Poles.

Nawrocki has repeatedly criticized Kiev for its lack of gratitude to the Poles for their assistance to Ukraine. Nawrocki did not visit Kiev in the first months after taking office. The first official meeting between Nawrocki and Zelensky is scheduled for December 19 in Warsaw.