Ukraine launches major drone attack on Rostov Region overnight — governor

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops launched a major drone attack on Rostov-on-Don, Kamensk, Novoshakhtinsk, and nine districts of the Rostov Region overnight. Private houses and two cars were damaged, and a car owner suffered burns to his hands as a result of the drone strikes, the region’s Governor Yury Slyusar reported.

"There was a major drone attack overnight on Rostov, Kamensk, Novoshakhtinsk, as well as the Kamensky, Millerovsky, Chertkovsky, Belokalitvinsky, Sholokhovsky, Tatsinsky, Tarasovsky, Morozovsky, and Konstantinovsky districts. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Damage from the attack was registered in the cities of Rostov, Kamensk, and in the Kamensky, and Tarasovsky districts. In Rostov, two cars parked near a private house caught fire. A car owner suffered a burn to his hand when attempted to extinguish the fire himself. He got medical assistance, but refused hospitalization. The fire was extinguished by an alert team that arrived at the scene. The roof of a private house on Vsesoyuznaya Street was damaged," the governor reported on Telegram.

Slyusar added that the roof of a private house was damaged in the Derkul settlement in the Tarasovsky district. Drone fragments fell in the backyards of private houses in the Tarasovsky and Kamensky districts and a microdistrict of Kamensk, partially damaging the windows of several buildings. Municipal commissions will assess and recording the damage in the morning. The residents will receive emergency assistance.

As many as 131 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down over various regions of Russia overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"During the past night, between 11:00 p.m. on December 14 and 7:00 a.m. on December 15 [8:00 p.m. December 14 and 4:00 a.m. December 15], on-duty air defense forces destroyed 130 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, in particular: 38 UAVs over the Astrakhan Region, 25 UAVs over the Bryansk Region, 25 UAVs over the Moscow Region, eight UAVs over the Belgorod Region, eight UAVs over the Rostov Region, eight UAVs over the Kaluga Region, six UAVs over the Tula Region, four UAVs over the Republic of Kalmykia, three UAVs over the Kursk Region, three UAVs over the Orlov Region, one UAV over the Ryazan Region and one UAV over the Sea of Azov," according to the ministry’s statement.