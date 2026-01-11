One of Russia's oldest centenarians, Nafiza Zharylgapova, dies at 112 years of age

SAMARA, January 11. /TASS/. Nafiza Zharylgapova, one of Russia’s oldest centenarians, has passed away in Kazakhstan at the age of 112, according to the Samara-based regional non-profit organization, the National and Cultural Autonomy of Kazakhs AK ZHOL ("Bright Path"), which shared the news with TASS.

In her final days, Nafiza dedicated her time to visiting children in the Kazakh city of Uralsk, where she was laid to rest. Yerbulat Sagandykov, head of the organization’s spiritual and cultural educational department, reflected on her last moments, highlighting her ongoing commitment to community and family.

Born on July 1, 1914, to a Kazakh family, Nafiza spent most of her life in the Orenburg Region. Several years ago, she moved to the Samara Region with her granddaughter’s family. According to the Samara regional government’s press service, Nafiza was a mother to five children and a grandmother to 24 grandchildren, with 52 great-grandchildren and 32 great-great-grandchildren.

It was previously reported that in December 2025, Klavdiya Gadyuchkina, another of Russia’s oldest long-livers at 114 years old, passed away in the Yaroslavl Region. Currently, the oldest woman in Russia is believed to be 120 years old, born in 1905 and residing in Grozny, as per the Russian Social Fund.