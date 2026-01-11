Russian forces hit Ukraine’s defense facility, energy sites used by Ukrainian army

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian forces have hit a Ukrainian defense industry site and energy facilities used by the Ukrainian army, as well as the temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian service members and foreign mercenaries, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russia’s tactical aircraft, attack drones, missiles forces, and artillery units hit a Ukrainian defense industry site and energy and transport facilities used by the Ukrainian army, as well as the temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian service members and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 108,406 drones, 645 missile systems, 27,057 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,638 multiple rocket launchers, 32,498 field artillery systems and mortars, as well as 51,456 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Moscow’s special military operation.