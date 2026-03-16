Five countries refuse to join US coalition in Strait of Hormuz

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Great Britain, China, the Republic of Korea, France and Japan have directly or indirectly declined calls by the US administration to ensure the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

In particular, China and France pointed to the need for a diplomatic settlement of the dispute in the region. Great Britain and Japan unequivocally refused, while South Korea promised to "review the proposal and hold consultations."

Diplomatic refusal

The Chinese authorities stated that they consider it necessary to avoid actions that could lead to an escalation of the conflict between the US and Iran. The official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Lin Jian, said at a briefing that the country urges all parties to immediately cease military actions. The French Minister of the Armed Forces, Catherine Vautrin, said that the country prefers a diplomatic initiative on the matter.

Inability to send ships, analysis of proposal

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the country’s Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi stated that Tokyo does not currently plan to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz.

The British newspaper The Daily Telegraph reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also refused to send warships to ensure navigation in the region.

In turn, the KBS TV channel, citing an unnamed official from the South Korean presidential administration, reported that the country is reviewing the proposal of the US president. Later, the head of the presidential administration's press service, Lee Kyu-yeon, said that the issue should be resolved "after sufficient consultations between the US and the Republic of Korea over an appropriate period of time." Washington and Seoul remain in contact on this matter, he added.

Australia’s response

The Australian authorities also decided to respond to Trump’s call, even though they had not received any corresponding request, with the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Catherine King stating that Australia does not intend to send ships to the Strait of Hormuz.

Call for coalition to protect oil tankers

US President Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social network on March 14 that countries receiving oil through supplies via the Strait of Hormuz must ensure the passage of commercial vessels through it. He called for such a step, particularly by Great Britain, China, the Republic of Korea, France and Japan.