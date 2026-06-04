US to resume all-out war with Iran if its troops killed — WSJ

NEW YORK, June 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will resume full-fledged warfare against Iran if any of American servicemen in the Middle East are killed, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) newspaper wrote, citing sources.

According to the report, the US leader told his aides that if any US troops get killed as a result of Iran’s actions, Washington may end the ceasefire with the Islamic Republic.

The newspaper says that such a statement indicates Trump’s readiness to put up with minor clashes for weeks or even months to avoid a larger conflict.

Earlier, Trump said negotiations between Washington and Tehran were making progress, and the deal might be reached over the weekend.