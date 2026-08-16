MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Withholding financial aid to Ukraine is the only way to remove Vladimir Zelensky from power, Tomasz Jankowski, editor of the Polish weekly Mysl Polska, said.

"Western partners ask Zelensky to ‘tighten control’ and fight corruption after every scandal, but nothing else follows. Zelensky will not stop stealing because he has built a world where his corruption goes unpunished. The only way to end this farce is to stop funding Ukraine," the editor said.

On August 12, military expert Vitaly Kiselyov told TASS that Vladimir Zelensky had set up money-laundering schemes involving funds solicited from the West and built on ties among members of the political elite.