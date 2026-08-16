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Three injured as Moscow comes under massive drone attack — mayor

According to Sergey Sobyanin, emergency specialists are working at the scene where drone debris fell
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS, archive

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Three people were injured in a drone attack near the Moscow Automobile Ring Road (MKAD), according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

"Defense Ministry air defense capabilities have downed another nine drones targeting Moscow. Three people were injured near MKAD, they are being given all necessary assistance. Emergency specialists are working at the scene where [drone] debris fell," Sobyanin wrote on Max channel.

Since midnight, as many as 132 unmanned aerial vehicles flying toward the Russian capital have been shot down, calculations by TASS based on the mayor’s posts show.

Tags
Moscow
Military operation in Ukraine
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