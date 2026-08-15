Eight drones shot down over Moscow region overnight — region’s governor

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed eight drones over the Moscow region overnight; a 55-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy were injured in the attack, the region’s governor, Andrey Vorobyov, reported.

"Tonight, air defense forces repelled a drone attack on the Moscow region. Eight UAVs were shot down and suppressed over the region -- in Domodedovo, Odintsovo, Ramenskoye, Chekhov, Shatura, and Voskresensk," he wrote on his Max social media channel.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties. In Shatura, a 55-year-old woman and a 9-year-old child were injured when a drone struck a private house," he said.

The governor added that the boy is in critical condition. Doctors are providing him with all necessary medical assistance. The boy will shortly be evacuated to the Leonid Roshal Children's Clinical and Research Center.