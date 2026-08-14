MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. At least 1,441 Russian civilians were wounded and 201 killed in Ukrainian drone attacks in July, according to a report by Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik.

"In July, attacks involving various types of drones caused the most civilian casualties. Ukrainian strike drones accounted for more than 90% of all civilian injuries. At least 1,441 civilians were wounded and 201 killed in drone attacks that month," the report said.

"The increased use of these weapons directly stems from the European Union’s allocation of its largest-ever tranches to expand drone procurement. These figures clearly point to the responsibility of the Kiev regime’s foreign sponsors for civilian deaths," the diplomat added.

According to Miroshnik, "Brussels’ allocation of a €90 billion loan to finance Kiev’s militarization directly led to a sharp increase in the number of civilians killed and wounded in Russian regions.".