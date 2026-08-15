Bulgaria to get eight F-16 fighter jets from US only in 2030 — Defense Ministry

SOFIA, August 15. /TASS/. The Bulgarian Air Force is expected to receive eight US-made F-16 Block 70 fighter jets no earlier than in 2030, the country’s Defense Ministry said.

"Lockheed Martin informed us of certain difficulties in the manufacturing process, which will cause delays in the delivery until the second quarter of 2030. This is not the final date, but the US company will do its best to expedite the production of the aircraft," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the Bulgarian Air Force reported that new F-16 fighter jets will enter combat duty in the second half of 2026 or in 2027. The second batch of another eight aircraft was expected to arrive until 2027 so that Bulgaria could form a full-scale squadron.

F-16 deliveries are crucial for the Bulgarian Air Force, whose current fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets is nearing the end of its service life.