DONETSK, August 14. /TASS/. Many entrepreneurs have suffered losses due to the Ukrainian army’s attacks on hypermarkets of the Galaktika chain in Makeyevka and Yenakiyevo, Yaroslav Berezhko, business ombudsman of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS.

"A great many entrepreneurs suffered losses. Galaktika did not own all its merchandise outright, a significant portion was held on consignment, it is a retail business after all. While they did have substantial inventory of their own, a vast amount was also held under deferred payment terms, they don’t purchase everything using their own funds. A good half of that value represents the entrepreneurs’ money," he said.

On the night of August 10, Ukrainian UAVs attacked the Galaktika hypermarket covering an area of 30,000 square meters in Makeyevka. The building burned down almost completely. On the night of August 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Galaktika hypermarket covering an area of 8,000 square meters in Yenakiyevo. There were no casualties in the first instance, while two security guards were wounded in the second.

According to data from the Rusprofile counterparty verification service, Namestnik, the company operating the Galaktika retail chain, ranked first in the region within its sector last year in terms of revenue. In 2025, revenue grew by more than 4% to 16.67 bln rubles ($198 mln).