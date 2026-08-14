Russian stock market ends week with main indices down

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the red on Friday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index lost 4.29% to 2,136.35 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 5.13% to 796.02 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 8 kopecks to 12.53 rubles.

"The MOEX Index accelerated its decline at the end of the week. Investors grew weary of holding onto their hopes and shifted to profit-taking," said Andrey Smirnov, stock market analyst at BCS World of Investment.

BCS World of Investment believes the correction in the MOEX Index could halt in the 2,100-2,120 point range, potentially triggering a rebound with an initial target of 2,200 points. Analysts estimate that the ruble could begin recovering losses starting next week, with the dollar potentially returning to the 82-83 ruble level and the yuan to 12.1-12.3 rubles.

Freedom Global expects the MOEX Index to trade within the 2,130-2,230 point range on Monday. Forecasts for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates stand at 84-86 rubles, 96-98 rubles, and 12.3-12.6 rubles, respectively.

Tsifra Broker believes the MOEX Index could find support near the 2,100-point mark or slightly lower. In the currency market, exchange rates could hit new highs matching the peaks seen in March: 12.65 rubles per yuan, 84.8 rubles per dollar, and 98-100 rubles per euro.