White House Deputy National Security Adviser Baker set to leave his post — Axios

WASHINGTON, August 14. /TASS/. US White House Deputy National Security Adviser Andy Baker is set to vacate his post, Axios web portal reported on Friday.

According to Axios, Baker, who also served as national security advisor to Vice President JD Vance, "was among the staffers most central to the administration's foreign policy and national security decision-making over the last 18 months" including personal negotiations with Iran.

The US-based daily added that Baker is set to leave his post in the weeks to come and "Mike Needham will continue as White House deputy national security adviser."

"This has been an amazing journey," Axios quoted Baker as saying. "I'm proud of everything we've achieved and, of course, am incredibly grateful to the President, Vice President, and Secretary Rubio.".