MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is not capable of guaranteeing implementation of any potential agreements on its own because it does not make decisions independently, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Decisions are not made in Kiev. Therefore, it hardly makes any sense to negotiate with it without external participation," he told Izvestia in an interview. "Ukraine is unable to guarantee on its own that it will honor agreements that could potentially be reached during talks."

He reiterated that Russia is still open to negotiations on resolving the crisis.

"Moreover, we are ready for result-oriented negotiations, for negotiations that will achieve the goals that we had set," the diplomat said. "This can be done through dialogue, without violence, unnecessary deaths, injuries or destruction. This is how Russia sees it."