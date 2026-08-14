Trump promises to declare Strait of Hormuz US territory

WASHINGTON, August 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to declare the Strait of Hormuz American territory soon.

"After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated - pretty soon I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States," he said at the police academy in Nassau County near New York City. "We have the blockade. No ships get through unless we want them to."

On Wednesday, Trump said the US fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and will continue to do so in the future. However, The Wall Street Journal later said that the number of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz per day in July was five times lower than before the conflict began.