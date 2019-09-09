France ready to hold dialogue on European security with Russia, says foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Paris would like to establish transparent mechanisms of dialogue with Moscow on European security and the de-escalation of current tensions, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stated on Monday during the talks with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov.

"We would like to create several mechanisms that would function under the conditions of transparency on de-escalation [of the security situation]. This concerns all issues: nuclear weapons, regular weapons, cyberspace, space," the French minister said. "We must work on recovering strategic stability in Europe in order to establish new architecture offered by the French president, because Europe will never be safe if it has no clear and strong relations with Russia."

He added that the new security architecture must be in line with the principles of the Council of Europe and the Paris Charter for a New Europe. Paris and Moscow also need to reinforce dialogue in order to provide a joint reaction to international conflicts and crises.

France also wishes to carry on the talks with Russia on the issue of intermediate-and shorter-range missiles, Le Drian said. "The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty has been terminated. We need to hold very meaningful, detailed and substantive dialogue on this issue if we want to ensure security on the continent. This is why we have arrived to offer a new agenda of security and trust on behalf of the president of France, and to offer a structured dialogue on stability in Europe," he added.