Most Americans believe Biden should resign presidency now — poll

NEW YORK, July 26. /TASS/. A majority of Americans agree that US President Joe Biden should immediately resign presidency, according to a survey conducted by the US public opinion firm Rasmussen Reports.

The survey said that 52% of the polled agreed that if Biden cannot run for a second term, he cannot remain president and "should resign from office now".

Apart from that, 76% of the respondents approve of Biden’s decision to drop out of his reelection campaign, whereas just 18% disapprove of the US president’s decision.

The survey of 1,074 people was conducted on July 22-24. The margin of sampling error is three percentage points.

On Wednesday, Biden said in a televised address to the nation that he had decided to sacrifice his personal ambitions for the sake of "saving democracy" in the United States and to pass the "torch to a new generation" of Democrats in the person of Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden also claimed in his speech that China had not been able to surpass the United States thanks to the achievements of his presidency.

On July 21, under the pressure of his party members, Biden was forced to announce that he would drop out of the election race. Donald Trump is a Republican presidential nominee for the election, scheduled for November 5. According to recent developments in the Democratic camp, Harris will be at the top of their ticket. The presidential candidate is expected to be formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19-22.