LUGANSK, July 26. /TASS/. Many French mercenaries have recently arrived in the Kharkov Region to fight for Ukraine, the region’s governor, Vitaly Ganchev, told reporters.

According to him, foreign contingents from the UK, Poland and the US are also arriving.

"Of course, we do not know the total number of mercenaries who are now fighting in Ukraine on the side of nationalist formations. I can say that many nationalities are represented there. According to the information we have recently received, a large number of mercenaries have arrived from France. However, foreign contingents are also arriving from other countries - Poland, the UK and the US," he said.

Ganchev pointed out that Russian troops destroy mercenaries, as well as members of Ukrainian nationalist units, on a regular basis.