NEW YORK, January 25. /TASS/. At least 400 US citizens have been killed during the conflict in Ukraine, Col. (Ret.) Douglas Macgregor, a former adviser to the defense secretary in the administration of former US President Donald Trump, has said.

"We know that at least 400 Americans have died whether they are contractors or in uniform. Our administration won't say this," he wrote on the X social network.

The press service of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS in May 2023 that more than 2,000 mercenaries from 71 countries, including 234 US citizens, were fighting against Russian forces in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine.