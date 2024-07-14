MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned by chief of the Ukrainian military intelligence service Kirill Budanov was prepared with US money, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Yesterday one of chiefs of the Kiev regime Buganov openly admitted that the Ukrainian intelligence service prepared assassination attempts on the Russian president. This assassination attempt was again prepared with US money," she wrote on her Telegram channel.