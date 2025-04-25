LONDON, April 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian side has outlined its terms for peace in a new proposal sent to the United States, stating that it is ready to renounce claims to lost territories in exchange for security guarantees as part of a peace agreement, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

According to it, the Ukrainian plan consists of five points, the first of which concerns renouncing its claims to Crimea and the regions that became part of Russia after the start of the special military operation. At the same time, the article notes, Kiev's representatives "stressed the importance of clear ‘security guarantees’ as the price for any potential peace agreement that would see Ukraine ceding territory to Russia."

In addition, Kiev is against any restrictions on the size of its armed forces or defense industry, the article says. At the same time, the document handed over to the American side contains references not only to the threats that Russia allegedly poses to its neighbors, but also warnings about China's seizure of Taiwan, The Daily Telegraph writes.

Earlier, as the British newspaper reported, the US developed a seven-point settlement plan on Ukraine. It stipulates an immediate cease-fire, direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Kiev's renunciation of NATO membership, and US recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea and de facto territories liberated in 2022. The plan also prescribes handing over control of the Zaporozhye NPP to the US, that Kiev sign a minerals deal with Washington, the lifting of all American sanctions against Russia and the beginning of cooperation between the US and Russia in the field of energy.

However, even before the meeting in London, Zelensky rejected the possibility of recognizing Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, after which, as The New York Times pointed out, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio decided not to go to the UK. This set off a kind of domino effect, as the foreign ministers of Great Britain, France, Germany and Ukraine also refused to participate in the meeting in London. The meeting was ultimately held, but at a lower level. Trump criticized Zelensky for his lack of readiness for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict.

On April 24, Zelensky said that the Ukrainian delegation and US representatives at the talks in London had prepared a document based on Washington's proposal, but Ukraine opposed the inclusion of provisions in it that contradict its constitution.