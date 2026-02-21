MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The West uses the Anglo-Saxon media to make statements about Russia’s position in the negotiations on Ukraine to destabilize the situation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the need for a "regime of silence."

"There is another dimension connected with leaks, with lies - we have also encountered this. There were various lies, including those destabilizing the situation. For example, through some Western resources, the Anglo-Saxon ones in the first place - they don't really use others - stories were invented about the position Russia is supposedly taking, and allegedly again quoting Russian diplomats," she said in an interview with TASS.

"You should not do that either. That's what we were talking about. One way or another, of course, the opponents did not abandon some of this information noise, but in any case, at least they managed to do without these installations turning into performances".