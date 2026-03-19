Bahrain, Kuwait to keep their airspace closed

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The civil aviation authorities of Bahrain and Kuwait once again extended the closure of their national airspace, introduced when the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28, a source in a Middle East air traffic service has told TASS.

"Flights over Bahrain and Kuwait will be prohibited for at least 12 hours - until 4:00 p.m. GMT," the source said.

He added that Bahrain is making exceptions for separate flights from Manama Airport via the shortest air corridor to the nearby Saudi Arabia.

By now, the airspace of Iran and Iraq is also closed. Qatar is permitting flights several hours a day. The airspace of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Syria remains partially closed, while Israel also briefly stops flights in its airspace from time to time.