US still sticks to Biden’s approach to Ukraine — Kremlin aide

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Although there are certain nuances, the United States is still largely following former US President Joe Biden’s policy on the Ukrainian conflict and has not deviated from it, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

In his words, Washington has been supporting Kiev "from the very start of the conflict," and latest remarks only confirm that "Biden’s policy continues."

"But with certain nuances, I would say," Ushakov said.

When asked whether it was possible to return to constructive dialogue, the Kremlin official said: "I have no idea whether they can return to it or not, but they haven’t very much deviated [from Joe Biden’s original approach to the situation]."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.