MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The damage inflicted by the Ukrainian armed forces’ 2024 incursion into Russia’s borderline Kursk Region is estimated at more than 504 billion rubles ($6.2 billion), Russian Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

She added that 640 civilians had been killed and over 560 wounded during the incursion.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Investigative Committee spokesperson.

Casualty toll

- As many as 640 civilians were killed during the Ukrainian armed forces’ incursion into Russia’s borderline Kursk Region in 2024.

- A total of 561 people, including 25 children, sustained injuries.

- As many as 87,389 people have been identified as victims and questioned as part of the investigation.

- Investigators continue to work with civilians who returned home after being held captive when Ukrainian forces captured their settlements.

- Their testimonies are being thoroughly analyzed to collect additional evidence of offenses committed by Ukrainian service members.

- The Investigative Committee will continue taking measures to provide a legal evaluation of the actions of all those involved.

Damage

- As many as 186 communities in the Kursk Region have so far been surveyed.

- Based on examinations conducted by the Investigative Committee’s Forensic Center, the damage caused by the Ukrainian armed forces has been assessed at 504.9 billion rubles.

- The Investigative Committee is investigating criminal cases related to damage caused to 53 cultural heritage sites in the Kursk Region.

- The sites include the Holy Trinity Church in Sudzha, the local history museum, the Nativity Church complex, St. Demetrius Church, and the Maryino Estate of the Baryatinsky family, dating from the 19th and 20th centuries.

- These buildings were among the sites that came under artillery, multiple rocket launcher and mortar fire.

Criminal cases

- As many as 711 criminal cases have been initiated into crimes by the Kiev regime related to the Kursk Region incursion, with 706 of them involving terrorism charges.

- More than 300 investigations into 443 Ukrainian militants have been finalized.

- A total of 280 Ukrainian service members have been found guilty.

- Courts have issued verdicts against another 47 Ukrainian servicemen, placing them on the international wanted list.

Charges against mercenaries

- The Russian Investigative Committee has brought charges against 35 foreign mercenaries who took part in the Ukrainian armed forces’ incursion into the Kursk Region.

- The suspects include citizens of Georgia, the United States, New Zealand, Lithuania, the United Kingdom and other countries.

- Investigations into 28 of the individuals have been completed, while criminal proceedings against seven others are underway.

Ukrainian army’s crimes

- The Investigative Committee has documented crimes against civilians committed by Ukrainian militants in more than 25 communities during the incursion into the Kursk Region.

- Ukrainian personnel committed particularly serious crimes against civilians, including the use of weapons and explosive devices.

- Investigators have also uncovered evidence of mass killings.

- In particular, Ukrainian army scout Yevgeny Fabrisenko, who has been sentenced to life in prison, was found guilty of killing 14 civilians in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye together with other militants.

- Besides, eight women were subjected to rape and sexual violence before being killed.