Energy Ministry explains relaxations of gasoline requirements

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The permission to sell gasoline of Euro-2, Euro-3, and Euro-4 classes until July 2027 is of a temporary anti-crisis nature and will make it possible to send more fuel to the domestic market, reducing the risks of supply disruptions, an Energy Ministry official said.

"The decision is of a temporary nature. It is aimed at ensuring a stable supply of automotive fuel to the domestic market and preventing possible shortages amid changes in the logistics chains, technological constraints, and the need to maintain the uninterrupted operation of the fuel market," the official said.

The official said that this does not mean a revision of the long-term state policy regarding environmental requirements for fuel.

"The decision will make it possible to allocate additional volumes of automotive gasoline to the domestic market, maintain the stability of fuel supplies, and minimize the risks of disruptions in fuel deliveries," the official said.