Zelensky blames Western partners for Ukraine’s failure to down missiles

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has once again complained about shortages of interceptor missiles in Ukraine, saying that a number of facilities were hit in Kiev overnight due to delays from Western partners in supplying missiles.

Commenting on the overnight developments, Zelensky wrote on Telegram that they were the result "of delayed supplies or unwillingness to provide interceptors." He added that "it’s crucial for our partners to understand" that.

Zelensky has long urged Western countries to provide additional air defense systems and interceptor missiles. In a recent interview with the Axios news website, he said he had asked US President Donald Trump to supply Ukraine with 300 Patriot missiles by winter. Meanwhile, Kiev has repeatedly complained that the conflict in the Middle East has led to a reduction in weapons supplies from partner countries.

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Wednesday morning that it had failed to intercept a single Tsirkon or Iskander missile launched by the Russian Armed Forces the previous night. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, in turn, said that a series of explosions had caused fires at warehouses and logistics facilities in three districts of the Kiev Region. The Nova Post company later said that its sorting facility in Kiev had been destroyed. Authorities in Kiev and the surrounding region warned locals about smoke and elevated concentrations of harmful substances in the air. Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergey Koretsky announced that the government would hold urgent meetings with businesses to restore logistics across the country.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the country’s Armed Forces had carried out a mass strike on targets in Ukraine overnight. The targets included logistics and distribution hubs in and around Kiev involved in delivering military supplies. The ministry has repeatedly said that Nova Post logistics hubs are used by the Ukrainian army, specifically for storing drones.