Almost all recent illegal migrants leave Ceuta for Morocco — Foreign Ministry

MADRID, August 4. /TASS/. Practically all illegal migrants who arrived in the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta have already returned to Morocco, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said.

According to its press release, illegally entering Spain through Ceuta or Melilla does not grant the right to remain in the country, enter mainland Spain, or travel freely across Europe. The ministry recalled that the country has reinforced Ceuta's borders with sea containment fences. "Almost everyone who has crossed [the border] on July 30 has returned to Morocco," the communique said.

In late July, tens of thousands of undocumented migrants reached Ceuta by swimming or on foot, bypassing the breakwater separating the autonomous city from Morocco. Amid the crisis, Spain decided to deploy troops to ensure the city’s security. According to the government, at least 72 people died while attempting to reach Spanish territory. In turn, Rabat reported 11 casualties.