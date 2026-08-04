Denmark has called up around 1,600 recruits amid rising global tensions — agency

LONDON, August 4. /TASS/. Denmark’s authorities have called up around 1,600 army recruits to boost the country’s defense capabilities amid a threat to Greenland from the United States, Reuters reported.

Conscripts have already begun the updated 11-month military service, with it being reformed as part of the authorities’ efforts to ensure national security, prompted by the US administration’s claims regarding Greenland, among other things, according to the report.

Some of the conscripts will be deployed directly to Greenland, where around 100 soldiers will be stationed for a month, Reuters said. Denmark aims to increase the number of conscripts to 7,500 by 2033.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty, under which the United States has committed itself to defending the island from possible aggression. US leader Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the US needs Greenland for security purposes.