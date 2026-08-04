MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The appointment of Mikhail Drapaty as commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military has led to an escalation of Kiev's terrorist tactics, and during this period approximately 950 Russian civilians have been affected, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"During the period of Drapaty's tenure (since July 21) as commander-in-chief, approximately 950 civilians have already been affected, including more than one hundred killed. During this period, at least 45 children have been affected, of whom 15 were killed. The neo-Nazis have intensified attacks on civilian passenger buses, motor vehicles, agricultural machinery, and medical ambulances, and have expanded the areas of remote mining," the diplomat said.

According to him, Kiev "has chosen the path of terrorist warfare and war crimes against the civilian population." "With Drapaty's assumption of the post of commander-in-chief, the line of cowardly terrorism has reached a new level of escalation. He did not change the line laid down by his predecessor Alexander Syrsky and former head Mikhail Fedorov, but used the increased Western military aid and the huge flow of killer drones to intensify terrorist activity, thereby providing grounds for strengthening Russia's retaliatory military pressure on Kiev's military potential," Miroshnik concluded.