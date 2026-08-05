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Military operation in Ukraine

Number of killed, injured at hands of Ukrainian army grows 25% compared to June — MFA

According to the data, in the week from June 15 to 21, the number of killed and injured was 291, while in the week from July 27 to August 2, it reached 391

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The number of killed and injured among the civilian population at the hands of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has increased by more than a quarter compared to June, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Compared to the data for June, there is an increase in the number of killed and injured among the civilian population by more than a quarter," the diplomat said.

According to his data, in the week from June 15 to 21, the number of killed and injured was 291, while in the week from July 27 to August 2, it reached 391.

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Military operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
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