UNICEF calls on Ukraine to honor international humanitarian law after attack on Gelendzhik

GENEVA, August 4. /TASS/. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has called on all parties to the conflict in Ukraine to honor international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of children.

It noted in a statement posted on its website that over the past several days, "children have again been killed and injured in attacks in the Russian Federation."

"UNICEF again calls on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law - including the protection of children and civilian infrastructure. Attacks that kill and injure children must stop," it said, commenting on reports about Ukraine’s attacks on a playground in the Belgorod Region and a beach near Gelendzhik.

On August 2, a 13-year-old girl was killed and two more children were badly wounded in Ukraine’s targeted strike on a playground in the village of Printsevka in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region. Later, Ukraine’s attack on Arkhipo-Osipovka near the resort city of Gelendzhik killed seven people, including four children, and left 58 more wounded.