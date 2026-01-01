Putin hears report on Ukrainian strike on Khorly — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has heard a telephone report from the Kherson Region’s Governor Vladimir Saldo on the situation following the Ukrainian strike on Khorly and the progress of the investigation, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"Vladimir Saldo reported to President Putin by telephone on the situation in the Kherson Region following the Kiev regime's terrorist attack," Peskov said.

Furthermore, according to the Kremlin spokesman, "the regional governor briefed the head of state on the investigative actions and also announced that as the investigative team's work progresses and the bodies of the dead are being identified, and information and names will be published on the regional administration's website."

On January 1, the Kherson Region’s Governor Vladimir Saldo reported that the Ukrainian forces had attacked a cafe and hotel in Khorly with drones, where civilians were celebrating the New Year. According to preliminary reports, at least 24 people were killed. One of the drones was armed with an incendiary device. Many of the victims were burned alive.