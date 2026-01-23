Princess of Oman becomes honorary professor at Moscow State University

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Princess of Oman and Vice-President of the country's Sultan Qaboos University Mona bint Fahd Al Said has become an honorary professor at Lomonosov Moscow State University.

The title was conferred to her by rector of Moscow State University Viktor Sadovnichy, a TASS correspondent reports from a meeting dedicated to the 271st anniversary of the founding of the Russian university.

"Your Highness, I am very pleased to inform you that, given your great contribution to the development of Russian-Omani and international relations and fruitful cooperation with Moscow State University, the Academic Council of Moscow University has decided to award you the title of honorary professor of Moscow University," Sadovnichy said.