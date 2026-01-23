French politician lambasts Zelensky's 'audacity' during Davos speech

PARIS, January 23. /TASS/. Zelensky’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos shows that he’s completely lost it, a French politician stated.

"Yesterday in Davos, Zelensky lost his mind on the air: he started throwing insults around, starting with the Europeans who have been supplying him with weapons and millions!" the leader of the French party The Patriots, Florian Philippot, wrote on his X page.

"Even Europhiles were stunned by the audacity of his abhorrent speech," he noted.

According to Philippot, Zelensky is meddling in Europe’s domestic affairs and is seeking to push EU countries into ceding their sovereignty. He called on French authorities to stop spending money on Ukraine and supplying it with weapons, as well as reject the idea of sending French soldiers to that country.