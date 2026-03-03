More than 600 Russians remain at Bushehr nuclear plant — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. More than 600 Russian citizens are still present at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"There are 639 people there to date, Russian nationals. No children, we managed to evacuate them. Not so many women remained but many women do not want to go, they want to be with their husbands in this difficult time. Nevertheless, as soon as it will become possible from the standpoint of the military situation, when there will be a pause between strikes, we will evacuate about 150-200 people," Likhachev said.

The buses are ready and evacuation routes were considered, the chief executive added.