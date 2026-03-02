Epic Fury timing, US goals in Iran: statements by Pentagon

WASHINGTON, March 2. /TASS/. Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said the US-Israeli operation against Iran will not turn into another United States’ endless war.

He said the United States would go as far as it takes in Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the head of the Pentagon.

Change of power in Iran

The US-Israeli military operation against Iran is not aimed at a violent change of power in the Islamic republic: "This is not a so called regime change war, but the regime sure did change, and the world is better off for it today."

The Pentagon hopes that "the Iranian people will take advantage of this incredible opportunity."

The United States does not impose democracy by attacking Iran: "All on our terms, with maximum authority, no stupid rules of engagement, no nation building quagmire, no democracy building exercise, no politically correct wars. We fight to win, and we don't waste time or lives."

US Plans

When conducting a military operation against Iran, the United States is ready to go "as far as we need to advance American interests."

Iran still has long-range weapons, and the United States is focused on them: "They have long-range weapons that we are extremely focused on."

The Pentagon will not discuss further plans of the agency: " But we're not going to go into the exercise of what we will or will not do," he said.

The campaign against Iran

Epic Fury is an air operation against Iran: "Two days ago, under the direction and direct orders of President Donald Trump, the Department of War launched Operation Epic Fury, the most lethal, most complex and most precise aerial operation in history."

The first strike on Iranian territory during the ongoing military operation was carried out by Israel, based on intelligence provided by the United States: "This was a daylight strike based on a trigger event conducted by the Israeli Defense Forces enabled by the US intelligence community."

"More than 100 aircraft" were involved in the initial stage of the operation.

The United States has deployed cyber units and space command: "In support of these kinetic operations, cybercom and spacecom have continuously layered effects to disrupt, disorient and confuse the enemy."

The United States pursues realistic goals that meet its interests: "We set the terms of this war from start to finish. Our ambitions are not utopian. They are realistic, scoped to our interests and the defense of our people and our allies."

The air defense systems of the United States and its partners have so far intercepted "hundreds of ballistic missiles" from Iran.

The work of the American contingent

Fulfilling the goals of the United States during the operation against Iran does not require sending "200,000 people" to the Islamic republic who would "stay there for 20 years": "We've proven that you can achieve objectives that advance American interests without being foolish about it."

Currently, there is no US contingent in Iran.