West turns even obvious situation with attack on Iran upside down — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Western countries are distorting even the obvious facts surrounding the attack on Iran, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Solovyov Live TV channel.

"It seems they believe their position has not been fully understood, so they are reiterating it. Their position is that they will allegedly defend Israel from attacks. In other words, they are so accustomed to manipulating information for their citizens that even this completely obvious situation, unfolding live before everyone’s eyes, is being turned upside down," the diplomat said, referring to the latest statements by European representatives.

The US and Israel have launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House said the move was prompted by missile and nuclear threats allegedly originating from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation.