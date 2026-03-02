Israeli operation against Iran may continue until April — radio

TEL AVIV, March 2. /TASS/. The United States and Israel’s military campaign against Iran may continue at least until April, a high-ranking Israeli official told the Kan radio station.

According to the official, Israel "is getting prepared for war with Iran until Passover." This major Jewish feast will be celebrated this year from April 1 through 8.

According to Kan, this statement came after US President Donald Trump suggested that hostilities in the Middle East may continue for several weeks.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power.

As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.