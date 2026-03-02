US missile defense systems fail to secure airspace from Iranian strikes — expert

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. American anti-missile and anti-drone systems have been unable to ensure the closure of airspace from Iranian strikes, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), told TASS.

"Even the most advanced systems, including anti-drone systems, numerous radar stations, the latest iteration of Patriot batteries, and the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense systems were unable to secure the airspace and fulfill their primary function and mission, despite multibillion-dollar investments in these projects and their deployment in the Middle East," the expert emphasized.

The expert noted that the destruction of any system or a strike on a high-tech facility would entail the loss of personnel operating them, in this case, US military personnel. "And the number of targets hit indicates that these losses are considerable," Stepanov said.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.

Countries in the region are closing their airspace, and airlines are suspending flights.