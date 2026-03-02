US president tells NYT he sees three candidates for post of Iran's leader

NEW YORK, March 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, in an interview with The New York Times, stated that he sees three suitable candidates, in his opinion, for the post of future leader of Iran.

The publication indicates that during the conversation, the US leader said that he has "three very good choices" regarding who could lead the Islamic Republic but declined to respond to a request to name specific names.

Iran’s state television earlier reported that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed in an attack on his residence on the morning of February 28, and the country declared a 40-day mourning.