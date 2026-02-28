Turkey does not back attacks on Iran — Erdogan's administration

ANKARA, February 28. /TASS/. The Communications Directorate of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s administration has denied allegations that the republic supported attacks on Iran or that its territory could be used by third parties in the conflict.

"The claims on some social media platforms that Turkey supported the recent attacks on Iran are totally unfounded and constitute misinformation aimed at misleading the public. The Republic of Turkey will not allow its air, land, or sea assets, including its airspace, to be used for operational purposes or to benefit parties in any conflict or war in which it is not a participant. This is one of the fundamental principles of our country’s foreign and security policy," the Communications Directorate’s center for combating disinformation said in a statement.

The agency also noted that "Turkey’s sovereign rights over its airspace, land, and sea are absolute and indisputable," and that all activities related to its sovereign territories are carried out exclusively in accordance with the recommendations of Turkey’s national security agencies.