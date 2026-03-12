Ukraine’s refusal to discuss Druzhba condition with Hungarian experts absurd — Orban

BUDAPEST, March 12. /TASS/. The situation when Ukrainian authorities refused to meet Hungarian experts that arrived in Kiev to discuss the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline is absurd, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

The prime minister posted a video record of a telephone conversation with the head of the delegation, Deputy Energy Minister of Hungary Gabor Czepek, who is currently in Kiev.

Consultations were agreed to be held with US lawyers and European diplomats there but Ukrainian officials still do not want to meet them, the head of the Hungarian delegation informed. "It is absurd that you are in Kiev and can hold negotiations there with anyone except Ukrainians," Orban noted.

He asked Czepek to continue seeking after a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian QEnergy Ministry and inspect some infrastructural facilities of the pipeline. The prime minister asked to convey to the Ukrainian side that Hungary "would like to settle this situation."

"We do not seek after a conflict, we are looking for a solution and would like to help them in that," Orban stressed in the video showed by Hungarian TV channels.