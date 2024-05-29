Officials have to realize what historical stage Russia is going through — Putin

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Officials should feel mobilized, it is necessary to understand what historical stage Russia is living through, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects and commissions of the State Council.

"I do not want to overdo it, but I ask you to draw your attention to this: we are all aware - at least everyone must be aware - of what time we live in and what historical stage Russia is going through. And as long as we all realize this, then everyone, everyone, must work as if on the frontline, everyone must feel mobilized, and it is the only way that we will achieve the goals we have set for ourselves," the president said.

Putin emphasized that in the current conditions, "it cannot be done in a different way."

"We need to ensure close cooperation of all government bodies - executors of the national projects. It is on this that the efficiency of our work will depend, and only then we will achieve the goals we have set for ourselves, as I have already said, and which the country needs," the president said.

Putin thanked all the participants of the meeting for the work done within the framework of the national projects.

"And I hope that this is how we will be working in all the coming months and coming years," he concluded.