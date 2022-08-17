Ukrainian army delivers massive strike on Energodar using heavy artillery — authorities

MELITOPOL, August 18. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have opened massive fire on the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region, the city’s military-civilian administration reported.

"The armed formations of the Kiev regime have opened massive fire on the city of Energodar," the statement published on the administration’s Telegram channel said. Residents are being asked to move to safe locations. Information on casualties and damage to infrastructure is being specified.

Member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Vladimir Rogov reported that this is a second attack on the city by Ukrainian troops with the use of heavy artillery on Wednesday. According to him, earlier the Ukrainian armed forces shelled the part of Energodar where the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is located. The official told a TASS correspondent that at least six shells exploded in the vicinity of the NPP’s premises.

Over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have delivered several strikes on the Zaporozhye NPP’s premises in Energodar, using, among other things, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. The majority of attacks have been deflected by air defense systems, however, shells hit some infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage facility.