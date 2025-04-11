Ukrainian defense minister announces electronic warfare coalition

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The contact group that coordinates military supplies to Ukraine set up an electronic warfare coalition at its meeting in Brussels, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

"Today, as part of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, together with my counterpart, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, I formally announced the start of a new coalition, which will be on electronic warfare," Umerov said in a post on the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Telegram channel.

The new coalition is the 9th created by the contact group, after the air defense, F-16, drone, maritime and other coalitions. According to Umerov, 10 countries have joined the initiative, but he did not give their names.

According to the Ukrainian minister, the electronic warfare coalition will focus on the purchase of equipment, training of specialists and development of doctrines in the field of electronic warfare.

Ukrainian Aerial Intelligence Support Center Director Maria Berlinskaya earlier said the Russian military currently has the world’s best electronic warfare systems.

The previous meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place on February 12. At that time, the UK defense minister chaired the event for the first time, replacing the US defense secretary. The US transferred leadership in the group to the UK following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.