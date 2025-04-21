US vice president arrives in India

NEW DELHI, April 21. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in India where he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss bilateral trade, tariffs, defense cooperation and geopolitical issues. Footage of his arrival at the Palam Air Force Station was broadcast by India’s NDTV.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress in bilateral relations and the implementation of the outcomes of the India-US Joint Statement issued on February 13, 2025, during the visit of the Prime Minister to the US. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest," the Indian Foreign Ministry said earlier in a statement.

One of the focuses will be on the bilateral trade agreement that Washington and New Delhi have been discussing for weeks in order to ease US tariffs on India. The United States is India's biggest trading partner; bilateral trade reached $129 billion in 2024, with India’s surplus at $45.7 billion.

According to the Economic Times, the parties aren’t expected to sign any agreements during the visit, but "both governments are laying the groundwork for major defense and trade partnerships." "After Modi’s February meeting with [US President Donald] Trump in Washington, a joint statement flagged ambitions in AI, energy, semiconductors, critical minerals, and arms co-production. governments seek to lay the foundation for major defense and trade partnerships," the newspaper notes. In particular, "India is expected to procure and co-produce Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stryker combat vehicles."

Vance’s Indian-origin wife Usha and their three children are accompanying him on the trip.